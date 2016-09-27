Pedestrian safety top of mind after "terrible" month

Ottawa police were focused on education and safety Tuesday afternoon after a rash of pedestrian collisions left at least three people fighting for their lives this month.

Sgt. Patricia Urquhart led an education blitz at the corner of Somerset and Bay streets, where police officers, paramedics and city staff handed out bike lights, reflector cuffs and information pamphlets to passers-by, explaining how to properly use the city’s new pedestrian crossovers.

They also spoke to drivers who weren’t obeying the nearby crossover, which gives pedestrians the right of way.

Urquhart said the event was already planned before the “terrible weekend” of Sept. 17-18, when two pedestrians were sent to the Civic hospital’s trauma centre with critical head injuries only 24 hours apart.

Four days later, a third person was left in critical condition after being struck near the Ottawa Train Yards.

According to city data, there were about 1,800 pedestrian collisions in Ottawa between 2010 and 2014. Sixty-six per cent of them were at intersections, and 48 per cent involved turning vehicles.

Tuesday’s education blitz was only one kilometre east of where Brian Thompson was killed by a pick-up truck at Rochester and Somerset this June.

Around that same time, the city began installing dozens of new pedestrian crossovers at vulnerable intersections across the city, in an effort to make crossing the road safer for everyone.

But, as with anything new, there’s a learning curve involved – for all parties.

“Even today, we’ve witnessed people who are not sure what to do,” Urquhart said. “The pedestrian presses the button, the lights come on and it’s the pedestrian’s responsibility to make sure the vehicles are stopped.”

Drivers aren’t allowed to move until the pedestrian reaches the other side.

Rob Wilkinson, who runs the city’s Safer Roads Ottawa program, said the roadway is an “ecosystem” and everyone has to take responsibility for their own and others’ safety.

“If it’s traumatic to the person getting hit, then it’s also traumatic to the person doing the hitting,” Wilkinson said. “We want zero fatalities and zero injuries on our roads.”