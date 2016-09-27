Rain gardens add function, beauty to Stewart Street

What happens to rain water along Stewart Street in Sandy Hill is being taken very seriously.

The city has installed new rain gardens along the street, from Friel Street to King Edward Avenue, in an effort to improve water quality and reduce storm water runoff.

The greening involved extending the existing boulevards and installing rain gardens.

Rain gardens are planted areas that improve water quality and reduce storm water runoff using a combination of soil, plants and mulch.

Celebrating the new garden, and the new bike paths, narrower street and slower speeds city officials, along with Grade 3 students from Franco Jeunesse Public School and area Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury gathered on Sept. 22 to officially open the bike path and garden.

“We kept getting complaints about speeding along Stewart and I think this is a great solution,” Fleury said.

Aside from the greening, the road has been narrowed to make room for cyclists, as part of the East-West Bikeway project.

Stewart Street is a one-way west bound street with a bicycle lane on its north side. During the initial planning of the bikeway, it was confirmed that the paved portion of the street could be narrowed by 2.2 metres without impacting traffic flow or parking and accommodate a bike lane.

The project converted the 2.2 metres width of existing asphalt into the rain gardens to capture, store, and treat surface runoff from the street and surrounding area.

In addition, the existing cycle lane and the north curb have been directly aligned with the adjacent west and east blocks of Stewart Street.

The Stewart Street garden is one of two pilot projects taking place in the city, with the other being in Old Ottawa South, along Sunnyside Avenue between Bronson Avenue and Bank Street, where the rain gardens have been installed at three locations.

Darlene Conway, senior project manager for the rain gardens, said these two pilot projects are part of the Ottawa River Action Plan to help reduce and improve the quality of runoff into the river.

Conway added in older neighborhoods such as Sandy Hill and Old Ottawa South, there is little in the way of proper storm water management and these types of gardens can help make a difference.

The objectives are simple, decrease the runoff volume for frequent storm events and improve the water quality by treating local runoff.

It will also reduce ponding, improving local drainage.

The garden is also very pretty, added the school children.

The goal is to have to do no maintenance with the garden.

“We have picked hearty plants for that exact reason, ones that don’t need to be watered, and can survive in heat and sun,” Conway said.

Conway added the city will be monitoring the success of these rain gardens, with a goal to expand the project city wide.

“As roads are rebuilt, we will look at more opportunities to do this,” she said.