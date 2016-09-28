Cockroach infestations normal, school board says

The cockroach infestations at 10 urban schools are “no better or worse” than past years, Ottawa’s public school board says.

Eight elementary schools and two high schools are currently battling cockroaches with glue boards and insect-killing gels, according to Ottawa-Carleton District School Board spokesperson Sharlene Hunter.

Connaught, Devonshire, Elgin Street, Hilson Ave, Manor Park, Queen Mary, Riverview and WE Gowling public schools all have the bugs, as well as Ottawa Technical High School and Rideau High School, the board confirmed.

The Ottawa Catholic board is dealing with similar issues at four schools.

Hunter said it’s not an issue of poor housekeeping or aging facilities. Often the bugs enter the school as egg sacks on food or clothing from an infected home.

The board is working with its school councils to try and limit the spread of pests, she said.

“Our best strategy is to work together as a community,” she said in a statement.

For now, the eight affected schools are setting out poisons where students don’t usually go – behind refrigerators, in drains and around sinks – to try and stop the infestations. Hunter said the bug’s long life cycle makes it difficult.