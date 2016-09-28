Ottawa’s bar scene getting geek chic with pinball, esports and board games

Geek culture is on the rise, and you don’t have to be watching The Big Bang Theory to see it.

Look no further than Ottawa’s bar scene, where more and more niche businesses are offering video games, board games and pinball with a cold beer or coffee. And while Centretown café Monopolatte may have announced it’s closing this month, Ottawa has plenty more to offer.

One such spot is The Loft. It’s a board game lounge near the Byward Market with over 900 games. Tabletop enthusiasts Mike Hopkins an Alessandro Argentina started the venture in May 2014.

As for what inspired them, Hopkins explained that he and some friends used to choose to stay in and play board games rather than go to the club, while Argentina grew up playing chess but much later started playing Settlers of Catan.

I “fell into the rabbit hole,” he said, and has never gotten out since.

Now, the pair have seen such growth in their business, and, in March of this year, opened Level One right below The Loft, which features video games and more food choices.

Further south, right across from the Mayfair Theatre, three friends from Ottawa’s music scene, including Paul Granger, a.k.a. Yogi, run House of TARG.

It’s a combo of classic arcade, rock venue and perogie bar (that’s right, they only sell perogies, except for brunch on Sundays).

The place boasts more than 40 pinball and classic arcade games, with the 1980 classic Targ video game providing a name. Granger said when they tried to explain the food side of their bar/venue idea to a bank, they were flat-out refused start-up capital.

To be fair, Granger said he had looked into building a rollercoaster on the roof. But the bar’s interesting mix of 1980s arcade, music venue and Ukrainian-inspired food got off the ground and is working.

A lot of work has gone into it over the past two-and-a-half years, but customers keep flocking in, he said.

A newer arrival to the gaming/bar scene is The Blurry Pixel.

Locate a few blocks from Parliament Hill, Vincent Johntston opened the e-sports (competitive video gaming) and casual gaming lounge in July 2015. The idea for the business came to him while he was drinking, playing video games and watching League of Legends Championship Series coverage in a friend’s basement.

“I wondered, ‘if e-sports is so much like traditional sports, why couldn’t there be an e-sports bar?’”

Now, The Blurry Picture let’s people do just what Johnston had been doing when he came up with the idea. They show e-sports events, provide consoles and games all the way from NES to current generations, and provide geeky cocktails, beer and grub.

“Business has been great,” said Johnston, despite the regular hiccups of starting a new business.

Asked if geekdom is growing in Ottawa, he said, no. “It’s flourishing.”