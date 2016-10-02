Overnight shooting makes 2016 Ottawa's worst year for gun violence

A 27-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning after the city's 50th shooting of the year.

Ottawa police said shots were fired near the corner of ByWard and George streets around 3 a.m.

The incident breaks the city's annual record for shootings with three months still to go in 2016. Until now, 2014 had been the capital's worst year for gun violence, with 49 shootings that year.

It's also been a particularly deadly year so far, with 13 homicides under investigation. There were seven murders in Ottawa last year.



Police said the latest shooting is under investigation and no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information should call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5050.