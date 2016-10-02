What you need to know to go pro bono

So, a lawyer walks into a bar …

You can fill in the rest. Everyone’s got their own ending to that joke, but you can bet, more often than not, the lawyer doesn’t come off looking too great. But we’ve got a stat that might surprise you.

Just last year, 4,000 lawyers donated their time to help 20,000 people in Ontario who were representing themselves in court, said David Scott, a lawyer from Ottawa with 55 years of experience.

And there are many more lawyers waiting in the wings to do their part for people who just don’t have the cash to pay for a lawyer, he said.

Scott is one of many volunteers with Pro Bono Ontario, an organization that seeks to give legal help to those who can’t afford it.

They run the Law Help Ontario Centre located in the Ottawa courthouse, as well as a legal aid office at CHEO.

Pro Bono Ontario held its sixth national pro bono conference in Ottawa this past week, so Metro thought it would be a prime time to find out how one goes about getting a free lawyer.

From speaking with Scott, as well as the executive director for Pro Bono Ontario, Lynn Burns, we found there are a couple requirements.

The first is need. The Law Help centre provides legal advice based on how much money the person who needs help makes in a year. For an individual, they have to make under $36,000, said Burns. For a family of four, it’s under $76,000.

Also, the Law Help Centre only provides advice from lawyers to individuals representing themselves in court. Though in some cases the centre can arrange for a lawyer to represent you in court, or in another capacity, said Scott.

The rules surrounding how much you make a year can also get more flexible when it comes to medical issues. Pro Bono Ontario has a centre in CHEO specifically to help families struggling with medical costs, lost income and other things, said Burns.

Another way to get a free lawyer is to just have a really interesting case.

That’s something outside of the Pro Bono Ontario program, but Scott has agreed to take on free work on that basis plenty of times, he said.

“That’s how you get started in this business, you know. If you don’t take the interesting cases, you may wait a long time for anything.”

But he’s also taken on cases because he feels the individual is deserving.

He remembers one case where a woman who, with her family, had arrived recently in Canada and had lost her job at a fast food restaurant because she’d taken a few sick days. Finding she had been fired, she applied for unemployment insurance, but found her employer had reported that she quit.

“So here is this family with virtually no income and running up against bureaucracy,” said Scott. “And without a lawyer, they’d have been cooked … so I just picked up the phone.”

One hour and one meeting later, the whole thing was sorted.