New data shows cycling, pedestrian collisions down in 2015

The city will release its 2015 collision analysis this month, but Metro Ottawa has obtained the Ottawa police data in advance – and it’s got some good news.

The raw numbers show a big drop in reported cycling and pedestrian collisions – 21 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, over 2014 police stats.

City and police staff have refused to comment on the numbers – or even what’s behind the decline – until the numbers have been crunched and released publicly.

But it’s no secret cycling collisions, at least, have been on a gradual downward trend for several years.

“The absolute number of reported cyclist collisions in the city is flat, but the total population of cyclists has increased,” said Alex deVries with Citizens for Safe Cycling.

He said the city’s investments in more and better-segregated infrastructure – including the Laurier bike lane – have helped, as well as a growing acceptance that cyclists are here to stay.

“There’s this theory of safety in numbers,” deVries said. “And most people are connected to a cyclist somehow, and that sort of humanizes it.”

Here's what the data shows:

On a roll: The 2015 Ottawa police collision data shows collisions between bikes and vehicles reported to the Ottawa police dropped 21 per cent in 2015 over the previous year. There were 258 collisions in 2014, and only 203 in 2015, the raw data shows. The results follow a downward trend that began in 2014 with another 21 per cent drop over a particularly bad 2013. And compared to 2012, which had 304 collisions, the collision rate is down by a full third.

Metro had to file a freedom-of-information request – and ultimately had to appeal to the province’s information commissioner – to obtain the data from the Ottawa police.

The force wanted Metro to pay $6,300 for the data (we refused). In March – more than seven months after we first asked for the data – the force agreed to waive the fee and release the data.

Without city or police comment, there are limits to what the raw numbers can tell us.

The city’s analysis usually includes collision data from the Ontario Provincial Police (who are in charge of Highway 417) and the RCMP, which deals with the NCC’s parkways, although the Ottawa police numbers capture the vast majority of cycling and pedestrian incidents.