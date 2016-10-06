City fee hike wallops snow plow operators

Ottawa’s plow operators say they’ve been snowed under by a massive hike in the city’s licensing fees.

License renewal packages started arriving by mail Wednesday, outlining an increase of an additional $93 per company license, plus an extra $3 per vehicle in each company’s fleet.

“It was a bit of a shock for all of us,” said Kent Peddie, who chairs the Ottawa Snow Contractors’ Association.

He said no one was consulted before the license fees were raised from $227 to $320 per year – a 29 per cent increase. Each vehicle will now also cost $25 to license, up from $22 last year – a hike of 12 per cent.

In real dollars, it’s not much for most of the nearly 400 licensed contractors who make their living clearing private driveways and parking lots, Peddie said.

But it’s a massive percentage increase for private businesses when city council has committed to an annual two per cent tax cap for everything else, he said.

“This is a tax of a different name,” Peddie said.

City staff weren’t made available to comment on the changes Thursday, but Peddie said bylaw chief Roger Chapman told him the higher fee was meant to offset “enforcement costs.”

Plow operators got some heat last winter for dumping huge snow piles on city streets and sidewalks, something roads manager Luc Gagné called an “epidemic” at the time.