Research on running could find new treatment for neuro diseases

A newly released study by Ottawa researchers has found that running can release a brain-healing molecule that could result in new treatments multiple sclerosis and similar diseases.

“It came around serendipitously,” said Dr. David Picketts, a senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital and a professor at the University of Ottawa who studies brain development and intellectual disability.

The research was done on mice that were genetically modified to have a small cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance and movement.

The mice are sick and die as young adults at around 25 to 40 days old. Researchers discovered that if they were allowed to run on a wheel inside the cage, their symptoms improved and they lived longer.

“These mice survived 12 months, which is the typical normal lifespan of a mouse. We were very intrigued by that,” said Picketts.

Picketts, along with the lead author on the paper Dr. Matías Alvarez-Saavedra, narrowed in on the specific molecule causing the improvement. The molecule is called VGF – one of the hundreds that muscles and the brain release into the body during exercise.

Their new study, published in Cell Reports, could eventually result in new treatments for diseases like multiple sclerosis and ALS.

“Exercise is well known to help promote brain growth, but no one really knows the molecules or the mechanisms by which exercise helps that. What we found is that VGF, when increased, helps provide insulation on nerves so they become more stable and worked better,” said Picketts.

“The idea now is if we can translate that to other disorders where there’s a loss of this insulation around the neurons. Multiple sclerosis is an example of this,” he said.

Picketts said since the discovery the lab has received grants from Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada and the Canadian Partnership for Stroke Recovery. They plan to study whether VGF treatment can improve the diseases.

“The eventual goal is that you could induce VGF in humans with drugs or by itself, because it’s a small protein. Ideally that’s the long-term goal we’re very excited and hopeful for, and we’re beginning to investigate that now,” he said.