Ottawa city council urges donations for hurricane-ravaged Haiti

Help Haiti recover from the hurricane, Ottawa city council urged residents Wednesday.

Councillors unanimously supported Coun. Riley Brockington’s motion asking residents to consider donating through the Canadian Red Cross, Oxfam or a charity of their choice after Hurricane Matthew killed more than 1,000 people, ravaged crops and accelerated the country’s cholera outbreak last week.

All this while the country is still rebuilding from the devastating 2010 earthquake that flattened the capital and killed up to 200,000.