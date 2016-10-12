Police chief should address council on budget issues: councillors

Concerns about police transparency during budget season softened slightly Wednesday afternoon as the police board’s finance committee welcomed the public for the first time.

Earlier in the day, councillors Diane Deans and Riley Brockington complained they were blocked from asking questions during last year’s police budget deliberations.

Brockington was ruled out of order at council for asking police Chief Charles Bordeleau to explain what resources had been allocated to traffic enforcement in his ward.

Instead, Brockington was told to present his concerns at the police services board meeting, where, as a delegate, his status as a councillor didn’t make much difference.

That system needs to change, he said.

“(It’s) the one opportunity a year that we reflect on taxpayer money that’s going to police,” Brockington said. “I simply want to have a better discussion about the allocation of resources.”

Bordeleau, for his part, said he’s “always open” to talking to councillors, and is willing to address council as a whole if requested.

Brockington said it was “a good start” to invite councillors to the police services board’s finance committee meeting, where staff were outlining the force’s 2017 budget direction for November.