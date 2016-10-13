Ottawa man arrested for allegedly posing as modelling agent to lure youth

Ottawa Police have arrested and charged Cameron Lyons, 37, for allegedly luring teenage girls into sex work by posing as a talent agent.

Lyons also used the names Joe Howorth, Steve DeBone and VIP Entertainment on social media, according to police. Lyons would initiate conversations over Facebook while posing as a talent agent looking for modelling talent.

The conversations would begin with Lyons saying he was looking for modelling talent and progressing to requests to provide sexual services for money at parties and events.

On Facebook he posted under the name Joe Howorth advertising paid opportunities for women interested in stripping at a private bachelor party and watching football in a bikini.

Lyons was charged with three counts of trafficking, three counts of child luring and two counts of procuring minors to provide sexual services. He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

The charges are connected to his interaction with three young women – two 14-year-olds and one 16-year-old. Police said the investigation began in 2015 when the first victim came forward.

Lyons is a volunteer equipment manager for the University of Ottawa football program.

Police are concerned there could be more victims and are asking people who had contact with the social media accounts to contact the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit.