Deadline looming for plan to stop cave from being dynamited

The deadline to decide the fate of a picturesque cave 45 minutes from downtown Ottawa is looming closer and dividing local residents in Quebec’s Papineau region.

On Friday, a group that wants to keep the site open, the Friends of the Mine, led a guided tour through the site. Attendees included media and local politicians as well as representatives from Laflèche Cave tours and Explora Geo-Rallye interested in turning the site into an eco-tourist attraction.

Chantal Crête, from Friends of the Mine, said turning the area into an official tourist attraction would solve many of the current problems upsetting locals. Right now the abandoned mine has no washrooms, no place to throw out garbage and no safety features.

“It’s such a spectacular place. There’s no way we can let that unique place be destroyed. It has so much potential,” she said.

The idea has not been universally embraced – on Friday a group of around 20 local residents gathered with signs to protest and block the tour bus from continuing up the road.

The Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources has given MRC Papineau a short timeline to come up with a plan – or the site will be dynamited for safety reasons.