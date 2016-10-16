Ottawa family fundraising for their Haitian community

When an earthquake hit Haiti in 2010, Marc Jacces was on the eighth floor of a building.

It was the first quake he had ever experienced. The building shook violently, and as he ran out of it he saw a gas station on fire and people crying as they ran from the blaze. “I thought it was the end of the world.”

His wife, Miche, was already in Canada at the time, and he was supposed to meet her soon, but he stayed in Haiti to try to help rebuild.

Now, six years later, Haiti has been devastated once again, this time by a hurricane. The United Nations estimates that 546 people have been killed, 438 others injured, while 128 people are missing. Around 2.1 million people have been affected since the hurricane hit on Oct. 4. Other groups have reported much higher death tolls. Southern Haiti seems to have been hit particularly hard, with reports coming in that most of the crops in that area are all but destroyed.

Jacces’ family is from the south.

Though they have continued to send support back to their family since the earthquake, the couple and Miche’s sister, who live in Orléans, now want to ramp up efforts by sending a sea container full of clothes, non-perishable food and water filters.

Though they acknowledge that there are organizations set up for sending help to Haiti, Miche said she is concerned that aid set through those channels will not be able to get to where it is needed most, or that it will not be what is most needed.

“We know our community. We know they need some help,” she said.

They are reaching out to friends and the greater Ottawa community to make donations in the hopes of sending supplies to Haiti this November.

The family also stressed the need for long-term aid. Though food and clean water are needed urgently right now, they hope to continue giving support so that clean water systems can be built, local methods of food production for families can be created and a school rebuilt.

“By now, we have the government trying to help, we are receiving help from people, but after two months, what will happen?” asked Marc. “I think it will be more terrible.”