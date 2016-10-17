From scary accurate to heroes on Halloween

The spookiest night of the year will soon be descending upon Ottawa, and many a ghoul and goblin are trying to figure out just what to wear for the big occasion.

But for those of you looking for the next level in creep, or who want to put a more personal touch on your costume, Metro spoke with a local special effects make-up artist with a thrill for the macabre, and an award-winning cosplayer for some tricks and treats for your Halloween habit.

Michel Pennington is a former paramedic who wanted to bring a bit more realism to his First Aid classes, so he turned to special effects make-up to create fake wounds that looked real.

Now Pennington runs On Scene FX in Ottawa, doing everything from casualty simulation to Halloween makeup and more.

Nicholas van der Aa, a.k.a. Niq Cosplay, in some ways represents the other end of the spectrum. An avid gamer, lover of fantasy, comics and manga, van der Aa has been cosplaying for years as superheroes, Disney and video characters and more. He recently represented Canada at the World Cosplay Summit in Japan in 2015.

Much of van der Aa’s focus is on sewing unique garments based on some of his favourite characters. But you don’t need to sew your whole costume to add some extra sparkle or something unique.

“One of the most fun things to do is actually rhinestoning,” he said. If you are planning to piece together a costume based on existing clothes, consider altering them with rhinestoning, or adding metal studs and other simple accessories to turn a black coat into a biker jacket or glam-rocker costume.

But when it comes to more traditional costumes, like zombies or others with fresh wounds, Pennington says to keep it real and try your hand at prosthetics using plenty of reference images.

Michel Pennington’s tips

Zombies are in, but go beyond your one-dimensional undead. Think about what your zombie was doing when they became one, or how old it is. Was your zombie at prom, at basketball practice, or did it just unearth itself after 70 years of decomposition?

To achieve greater gruesome realism, go for prosthetics – and even try making some yourself. Liquid latex (the type meant for skin) is one way. Apply thin layers to your skin and rough it up for a burnt look, or add pieces of ripped up toilet paper for to build up “skin”. Make sure the toilet paper has no flowery designs on it.

Always work from reference images when creating your injury effects. “Our job is to lie to people, and do it well,” said Pennington. To that end, look at what you’re trying to recreate, be it a zombie from a movie or actual wounds.

When it comes to blood, there are many ways it can go wrong. Generally apply the blood on your costume last, and to keep it from beading up, add a little dish soap to it. Also, consider if you want liquid, gel, paste or drying blood.

Nicholas van der Aa's tips