Ottawa police seek suspects after Bayshore area break-and-enter

Ottawa police are looking for two men and one woman in connection to a Sept. 11 break-and-enter near the Bayshore Shopping Centre.

An unknown suspect or suspects forcibly entered a home in the 1-100 block of Beaumaris Dr. near Bayshore, say police. They then stole a credit card, which police say they used soon after at a nearby gas station, and later in Gatineau.

Two of the suspects are described as white men who were around 18 years old with thin builds. One wore a grey and black toque and a black tank top with Canada written on the front. Police describe the other as wearing blue jeans, a blue and black plaid shirt and sunglasses on is head.

The third suspect is described as a white woman with a medium build and long brown hair, wearing red pants, a grey and black hoodie, a black shirt and carrying a multi-coloured backpack.