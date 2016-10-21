O’Connor bikeway learns from Laurier’s mistakes

Ottawa’s newest segregated bike lane is already miles ahead of its predecessor, one councillor says.

The north-south O’Connor bikeway opened from Laurier to Fifth just in time for Thursday’s afternoon commute, and despite the dreary weather cyclists were already taking it for a spin.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney said the track incorporates many lessons earned from the earlier Laurier bike lane project.

“It’s very well marked, we’ve got these flex posts all the way down,” McKenney said. “If you’re a driver, you know there’s a bike lane there all the time. It’s not a surprise.”

O’Connor being a one-way street, planners put the bidirectional lane down the left-hand side, where it’s easier to do shoulder checks, McKenney said.

Stop lines for southbound cyclists also extend ahead of drivers for better visibility, and yield signs and green paint are deployed at intersections.

Alex DeVries with Citizens for Safe Cycling called the new track an “impressive” and “important” north-south link.

“It will make a big difference in making people feel safe and comfortable,” DeVries said.