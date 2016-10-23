Officer charged after racist social media posts about Inuit artist's death

An Ottawa police sergeant has been charged after racist comments about the death of artist Annie Pootoogook were posted from a Facebook account under his name.

Sergeant Chris Hrnchiar has been charged with two counts of discreditable conduct under the police serviced act. A hearing is set for Nov. 1.

Pootoogook, 46, was an acclaimed Inuit artist originally from Cape Dorset. Her body was found after a park worker reported a body to police in Bordeleau Park.

Her death was originally ruled not suspicious, but police are now investigating “suspicious elements” and trying to retrace her last steps.

On Sept. 24, one day after the body found at the bank of the Rideau River was identified as Pootoogook, Hrnchiar's account posted a Facebook comment on a news article.

“And of course this has nothing to do with missing or murdered Aboriginal women,” he wrote. “it’s not a murder case….it’s [sic] could be a suicide, accidental, she got drunk and fell in the river and drowned who knows….typically many Aboriginals have very short lifespans, talent or not.”

As second comment suggests that “much of the aboriginal population in Canada is just satisfied being alcohol or drug abusers.”