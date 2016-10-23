Youth turned up in droves for the 2015 Canadian federal election

Youth turned out in big numbers in the last election and Ottawa’s young political organizers say their interest remains high.

Samara Canada, a group that encourages civic engagement, released a report this week showing 57 per cent of youth voted in 2015, up from 41.8 per cent in 2011.

Jane Hilderman, Samara’s executive director, said that’s a remarkable turnaround.

“The 2015 election saw an incredible jump in youth turnout after almost a general decline over the last 30 years,” she said. “Typically, you don’t see dramatic increases like that.”

Marissa Maslink , president of the University of Ottawa Campus Conservative club, said they noticed an increase in interest during the last election, which was a welcome sign.

“Regardless of the outcome of the election, it’s fantastic to see younger Canadians voting,” she said.

She said young people understand the long-term implications of today’s government decisions and they are watching closely.

Neven Ahmad, president of the University of Ottawa Young Liberals, said her club is seeing more people come through the doors.

“I think it stayed that way. I don’t think there has been a decline,” she said.

She said her group recruited 431 new members in the first few weeks of this school year, a feat that took them all of last year to accomplish.

The Samara report found that youth turned out in bigger numbers, despite being the least likely to be contacted by a party.

Both Ahmad and Maslink agree political parties will have to find new ways to reach out to youth voters to keep them engaged.