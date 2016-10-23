Youth turned up in droves for the 2015 Canadian federal election
More youth voters got to the polls even though parties didn't chase after them.
Samara Canada, a group that encourages civic engagement, released a report this week showing 57
Jane Hilderman, Samara’s executive director, said that’s a remarkable turnaround.
“The 2015 election saw an incredible jump in youth turnout after almost a general decline over the last 30 years,” she said. “Typically, you don’t see dramatic increases like that.”
Marissa
“Regardless of the outcome of the election, it’s fantastic to see younger Canadians voting,” she said.
She said young people understand the long-term implications of today’s government decisions and they are watching closely.
Neven Ahmad, president of the University of Ottawa Young Liberals, said her club is seeing more people come through the doors.
“I think it stayed that way. I don’t think there has been a decline,” she said.
She said her group recruited 431 new members in the first few weeks of this school year, a feat that took them all of
The Samara report found that youth turned out in bigger numbers, despite being the least likely to be contacted by a party.
Both Ahmad and
“If you expect to get the youth vote by calling their landline you are not going to get that vote,” said Ahmad.