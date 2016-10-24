Supreme court nominee’s sex assault ruling no concern for Kim Campbell

OTTAWA—When he appears in person Tuesday at a town hall-style grilling by MPs and senators, Newfoundland Appeal Court Justice Malcolm Rowe will have 90 minutes to show what kind of Supreme Court judge he’ll be.

But before he does, Kim Campbell — head of the advisory board that included Rowe on a short list of five candidates recommended to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — gave a rousing defence of the judge’s qualifications for the top court.

The former Progressive Conservative prime minister, who as justice minister brought in Canada’s rape shield law, dismissed criticism that Rowe might be biased against women. Campbell told reporters that Rowe’s failure to order a new trial of a man acquitted of sexual assault, after unfair questioning of the complainant, was not a concern.

“On the contrary,” said Campbell, “he was extremely supportive of women and incredibly supportive of rape shield (protections).” Such provisions guard against irrelevant cross-examination of a complainant’s sexual history.

Campbell said Rowe’s ruling on the Newfoundland Court of Appeal in May, highlighted by the Star on Friday, articulated a “really interesting question in terms of law . . . if a judge has been rebuked in terms of rape shield, does that automatically justify a new trial?” The 2-1 ruling has been appealed to the Supreme Court, and Campbell said it will be “sorted out.”

At a televised parliamentary committee hearing, Campbell appeared Monday alongside Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould. The two explained how the board led by Campbell conducted the new judicial application, vetting and screening process, and why Rowe was selected by Trudeau from the short list drawn from a pool of 31 applicants.

The justice minister said the government picked Rowe for the vacancy traditionally reserved for Atlantic Canada because of his legal and judicial acumen, public service background, ability to work in French and “depth of understanding” of Canada’s “diversity.”

She later told reporters Rowe “does fit the boxes,” and denied the government was “spooked by the criticism” that erupted over whether the Atlantic Canada seat should go to someone from outside the region, saying Rowe is “an incredible jurist of the highest quality and the best candidate that the prime minister was proud to nominate.”

“He is, as stated, functionally bilingual. He has an in-depth knowledge of the law and understanding of the social context in which he has made decisions . . . and an understanding of the role of a judge in a constitutional democracy.”

Campbell told MPs that 31 people from across Canada applied for the vacant seat, nearly half of them women, and “nearly all” were functionally bilingual, as the government required. All five on the final unranked short list were functionally bilingual, including “at least two from Atlantic Canada.” But Campbell wouldn’t be more specific about their regional origins, or say what the gender breakdown of the final short list was, citing the “privacy” of candidates.

“Our goal was to create a list that would keep the prime minister up at night trying to figure out which one of these excellent people to appoint,” she said.

Campbell said the advisory board consulted with the chief justice of the Supreme Court, provincial chief justices, the Canadian Bar Association and a range of other professional organizations. It actively sought out candidates.

The board screened applicants’ legal writings, as well as professional and community references, and conducted an hour-long interview of 10 of the 31 who applied. Rowe, she said, was “a man of few words — I thought the interview would be over in 10 minutes.” He elaborated on answers when asked, Campbell added.

Asked how “diversity” played into the process, Campbell said the committee sought “great competence” and considered diversity as “a broader thing” than just ticking off boxes of “under-represented” people.

The short list of names given to the prime minister “provided some very interesting choices,” she said. And while Rowe didn’t check a box other than being from Newfoundland — which has never had a Supreme Court judge — she said he had a “lived experience” and understanding of Canada’s diversity, having worked with indigenous communities through the volunteer organization Action Canada.