One dead after car collides with school bus in Ottawa; no students injured
Police say the driver succumbed to her injuries at the site of the crash on Highway 174, which took place shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.
Ottawa police say a woman has died after the car she was driving collided with a bus carrying dozens of high school students.
Police tweeted that the female driver succumbed to her injuries at the site of the crash on Highway 174, which took place shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.
Ottawa fire services say they were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. upon hearing reports that someone had been ejected from a vehicle in the crash.
City spokeswoman Danielle Cardinal says those reports proved unfounded, but says paramedics did have to remove the driver who was trapped in the vehicle.
She says there were no injuries to anyone on the school bus, including all 38 high school students on board.
Ottawa police say roads are closed in the area of the crash while the investigation continues.
