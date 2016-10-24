Ottawa Vanier byelection candidates share connections

There is a lot connecting the candidates in the Ottawa-Vanier byelection, both to each other and to the legislature.

The campaign got officially underway last week with a vote scheduled for Nov. 17.

Nathalie Des Rosiers, will attempt to keep the riding in the Liberal fold, where it has been for decades. Des Rosiers is a dean at the University of Ottawa’s law school and worked with Progressive Conservative candidate Andre Marin.

She said her and Marin would get along fine on the campaign trail, but simply represent different viewpoints.

“I have no problem with Andre Marin I just think he chose the wrong party,” she said.

Des Rosiers said she got into the race, because she wants to work with a government prepared to solve problems and not simply complain about them.

“I am running because I really don’t want the Conservatives to get into power in Ontario

Claude Bisson, the NDP candidate, is looking to represent the riding and join his brother in the legislature. Gilles Bisson is the MPP for Timmins - James Bay.

He said his brother is offering support and advice on the run, but the drive to represent the riding was all his.

“My brother and I are best friends, but he has almost nothing to do with me running.”

Bisson said he hopes constituents will recognize his deep local roots.