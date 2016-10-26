CHEO sees big spike in mental health visits

Emergency room visits for mental health have risen dramatically at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario over the last five years, with one psychiatrist pointing to our modern society as a cause.



The hospital has seen a 75-per-cent increase in mental health crisis visits over the last five years and a 42 per cent jump in outpatient referrals.

In the 2009-10 fiscal year, there were 1,773 visits to the emergency room – a number that rose to 3,073 in 2014-15.



Psychiatrist Dr. Michael Cheng said one positive interpretation of the numbers is that people are more comfortable talking about mental health.



“People are more willing to feel that they have an issue and seek help, whereas a generation ago I think people may have had an issue, but would be less willing to seek help,” he said.

But Cheng said awareness is not the only factor at play.

“There is another theory out there that our modern industrialized society is toxic for mental health,” he said.



Cheng said children need strong relationships with family and they’re not always getting that.



“Today’s kids are disconnected from many of the things which in the past might have helped them feel connected,” he said. “Many of today’s teenagers spend more time in front of a screen than in front of another human being.”

He said for young children mental health issues typically mean behavioral problems, but for teens it can mean depression and other concerns.

He said today’s teens often focus more on their relationships with peers than with adults and that can cause harm long term.