City council meetings will soon be livestreamed on YouTube

Ottawa’s city councillors will soon be joining funny cat videos, teen vloggers and Rick Astley on YouTube.

Documents released Wednesday note that the city’s live streaming service will be getting a modern overhaul in early 2017, allowing residents to watch city hall business from their own computer.

The city currently uses Microsoft Silverlight to stream council and committee meetings, but the software has been buggy at best and currently doesn’t work on many computers.

“Microsoft no longer support or components – and they are at risk of failing at any time,” said Kiel Anderson, manager of policy and tech solutions, in an email statement from city communications.

“To ensure there is no disruption in service to the public, the Clerk’s Office, working with IT Services and the Purchasing Office, proactively sought out a replacement solution this past spring.”

The city chose YouTube because it’s compatible with multiple browsers and devices, will allow for ample storage and the city can broadcast on both French and English channels. The City of Toronto also uses YouTube to broadcast meetings.