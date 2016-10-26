News / Ottawa

Student with fake handgun charged with possession of weapon

Report of ‘suspicious person’ prompts several school lockdowns.

Police charged a 17-year-old student with possession of a weapon after finding a replica handgun in his backpack.

Metro file

Police charged a 17-year-old student with possession of a weapon after finding a replica handgun in his backpack.

Ottawa police charged a 17-year-old student with possession of a weapon after finding a replica handgun in his backpack.

A call to police Tuesday triggered a lockdown at Mother Teresa High School and several other schools in the area.

A Mother Teresa student was later arrested in the school, according to news reports.

The student is facing charges of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and mischief.

“Anything can be considered a weapon if there is intent of use for harm (including intimidation),” said Ottawa police in response to a question on Twitter.

The replica “looked just like a real gun,” said media relations officer Const. Chuck Benoit.

Police noted that, “No student, staff or teacher was threatened with the weapon, and no person was injured from the incident.”

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Ottawa Views

More...