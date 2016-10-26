Student with fake handgun charged with possession of weapon
Report of ‘suspicious person’ prompts several school lockdowns.
Ottawa police charged a 17-year-old student with possession of a weapon after finding a replica handgun in his backpack.
A call to police Tuesday triggered a lockdown at Mother Teresa High School and several other schools in the area.
A Mother Teresa student was later arrested in the school, according to news reports.
The student is facing charges of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and mischief.
“Anything can be considered a weapon if there is intent of use for harm (including intimidation),” said Ottawa police in response to a question on Twitter.
The replica “looked just like a real gun,” said media relations officer Const. Chuck Benoit.
Police noted that, “No student, staff or teacher was threatened with the weapon, and no person was injured from the incident.”