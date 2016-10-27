Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

OPL Teen Author Fest

Aspiring fiction writers take note – seven published authors will be at the Ottawa Public Library this weekend to give keynotes, writing workshops and give autographs. This public event will take place Saturday in the auditorium of the Main branch from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's free.

GRAND Market

Thirteen Ottawa-region grandmother groups are participating to bring you a gigantic sale of used women’s clothing and accessories, children’s toys, games, homewares, books, art, pottery, textiles, crafts, food and more – including Tarot readings by Grandmother Moon. All proceeds to the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers Campaign. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Horticultural Building in Lansdowne Park.

Trick or treat with the mayor

Try to trick the mayor or at least stop by city hall for some treats Saturday night for the 10th annual mayor’s Halloween party. From 4 to 7 p.m., bring a non-perishable “baby basic” for the Ottawa Food Bank and enjoy three hours of family fun on the Trick or Treat terrace outside city hall. Decorate pumpkins, meet your favourite Disney characters and superheroes and check out Alley Cat Avenue. Warm up inside at the Spider Web Café.

3DCanada

Have you always wanted a 3D printed miniature bust of your own head? Saturday is your chance. Join novelist and artist Douglas Coupland at Simons in the Rideau Centre on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to have your head scanned. The project will be moving across the country to culminate eventually in an art installation.

Ottawa Cat Show