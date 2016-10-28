Traffic manager ‘not surprised’ by serial speeding on some Ottawa roads

There are certain Ottawa roads where the majority of drivers consistently drive well above the speed limit.

But the city’s traffic services manager says that can have less to do with the people behind the wheel and more to do with the roads themselves.

In fact, you could probably identify those roads yourself just by looking at them.

Many have multiple lanes, medians in between, few houses along them, or houses that are set back from the road. Some even have barriers between housing and the road.

You might consider them to be places where you could go 80 kilometres an hour pretty safely, and yet their speed limits are getting lower.

One example is Hunt Club Road east of Bank Street. Last year, the city passed a motion to have the stretch between Cahill Drive and Conroy Road reduced from 80 kilometres an hour to 60.

This was due to community concern over high speeds. The ward’s councillor supported the change at the time, despite the fact that 80 kilometres an hour was “appropriate” for the road based on the city’s speed zoning policy, and the city’s public works department noting that it “does not expect the operating speed on Hunt Club Road to be significantly reduced … unless there is significant police enforcement on an on-going basis.”

That is where the disconnect happens.

“You’ve got a four lane roadway, you’ve got setback sidewalks. You’ve got a barrier wall on both sides. So it’s actually not conducive to lower speeds, and actually if you start driving slower … you don’t feel that comfortable,” said Phil Landry, the city’s manager of traffic services.

Now, the majority of people are still speeding, and Landry said he’s not surprised.

“Hunt Club was designed for 80 kilometres an hour because that’s what the speed limit was set at, so it’s operating at what the design was to be.”

In short, drivers still feel comfortable driving 80 kilometres an hour. But, as more houses are built nearer streets like Hunt Club, residents speak out on safety.

“The feedback we get from residents is that cars are going too fast – they don’t feel safe crossing the street, even though we’ve got some traffic lights and things like that – so they just want the traffic to slow down in their communities,” said Landry.

Add to that an increased interest in cycling and walking, and roads like Hunt Club are getting their speed limits lowered.

Other roads, like Meadowlands Drive, historically have had lower speed limits in some places and higher speed limits in others. East of Fisher, the speed limit on Meadowlands is 40 kilometres an hour because that section of the road was in the former city of Nepean, which chose to reduce the speed limit. Now, according to city stats released to Metro, compliance with the speed limit is one per cent.

The 85th percentile speed (which the city’s speed zoning policy used to determine what a streets speed limit should be) is 57 kilometres an hour.

That too is an example of a street built to have drivers driving at higher speeds, said Landry.

To try and increase compliance, the city does implement things like digital speed signs, flexible stakes and cues to motorists that are shown to reduce speeds, but ultimately the best solution is to alter the roads themselves, said Landry.

Area traffic management studies are one way in which the city works to make permanent additions to streets to reduce speeding, but the waiting list for that program is 73 studies long.

Landry is looking into having roads purpose-built, or later changed, to induce the desired speed limit.

“We are working with our planners to build roads so if you want the speed to be at 40 or to be at 50 or to be at 60, you build it so that people actually travel at that speed,” he said.