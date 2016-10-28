Calling all vegans, vegetarians: Veg speed dating has come to Ottawa

Interested in speed dating, but can’t stomach the idea of going out with someone who eats meat? Try veg speed dating.

Last Saturday, 20 single vegans and vegetarians gathered at The Tea House Party Café on York Street in the hopes to spark a new romance among other “veg singles.”

Karine Brighten, the creator of Veg Speed Dating, hosted similar events in San Francisco over the past five years. She recently decided to bring her concept to Ottawa.

“I started the event in 2011 because several of my friends said that they couldn’t find any vegetarian or vegan men. The events were really successful, so when I moved back to Ottawa, I thought I’d try it out here,” Brighten says. “I was a little nervous because Ottawa is much smaller than San Francisco and I didn’t know if there was a market for that here.”

In 2015, 33 percent of Canadians – or almost 12 million people – reported being vegetarians or as eating less meat. While British Columbia is considered the most vegetarian-friendly province, Quebec and Ontario are not far behind. Eight percent of Ontarians identify as vegetarian.

“Being a vegan myself, it has become increasingly more important to meet a like-minded girl. Ideally, she’d also be vegan,” says one 45-year-old speed dater who attended the event who didn’t want to give his name. “This seemed like the perfect situation for me and after going on Saturday, I definitely think there’s potential for me to meet someone this way.”

Brighten’s events were very successful in San Francisco and resulted in several matches and long-term relationships – two couples that met through the event have since married. She says that the success stories are why she continues to hold speed-dating sessions and hopes to bring that success to Ottawa’s dating scene.

“I know that speed dating is not a new concept but one specifically for vegetarians and vegans was definitely very unique,” Brighton adds. “Even if they don’t meet someone they’re interested in romantically, I’ve seen many great friendships form through the event and that’s really nice to see.”