New doctor brings cutting edge research to Ottawa heart institute

A “top-notch” surgeon and researcher recently hired by the heart institute is bringing two new studies to Ottawa that he hopes will keep more patients out from under his scalpel.

Dr. Juan Grau, originally from Spain and former attending academic cardiac surgeon at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, was selected from more than 75 applicants from around the world to fill a spot at the University of Ottawa's Heart Institute.

In addition to expertise in cardiac surgery, Grau brings $6.4 million in research, which aims to create tools that will identify patients more at risk of major aortic and mitral valve issues before they have a health crisis.

“Aortic problems happen from one minute to the next,” said Grau. “So you are having dinner or you're with your friends and all of a sudden you feel this … shearing tearing pain … at that moment, (your) life is now different forever.”

The last case Grau had in the US was with a mechanic in his 40s. The man had been working on his sister’s car when “he felt this pain, and it was as disaster.”

Grau worked to reconstruct much of his aorta, but he will have to be closely followed for life.

“You want to make sure that you catch them before they develop this condition. That’s what my research is focused on,” he said.