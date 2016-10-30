Ottawa choir gives voice to suffragists 100 years later

Like the women who blazed a path for them a century ago, an Ottawa women’s choir raised their voices Sunday night.

The Hypatia’s Voice Women’s Choir brought “Our Grandmother’s Were Strong: Songs of Suffrage & Strength”, to the Dominion-Chalmers United Church. The performance is meant to honour the Canadian Suffrage movement, 100 years after women gained the right to vote.

The performance is meant to explore the experiences of Canadian women some of whom even went to prison, but kept singing anyway.

“Singing is one of the best ways to experience and to convey this message,” said Laura Hawley, the choir’s artistic director. “It addresses the broader picture of making sure all voices heard and represented. It’s the perfect metaphor especially because music played a large role in the movement at the time.”

The program was initially developed in collaboration with the Canadian Museum of History to complement their October exhibition.

This concert was a two-hour version of the program that follows the history of the movement through the experience’s of the women who fought for the vote.