Ottawa choir gives voice to suffragists 100 years later
Choir tells story of women getting the vote through song.
Like the women who blazed a path for them a century ago, an Ottawa women’s choir raised their voices Sunday night.
The performance is meant to explore the experiences of Canadian women some of whom even went to prison, but kept singing anyway.
“Singing is one of the best ways to experience and to convey this message,” said Laura Hawley, the choir’s artistic director. “It addresses the broader picture of making sure all voices heard and represented. It’s the perfect metaphor especially because music played a large role in the movement at the time.”
The program was initially developed in collaboration with the Canadian Museum of History to complement their October exhibition.
“The goal is to address things that are hard but necessary to talk about in terms of reconciliation,” Hawley adds. “It’s a musical political presentation with a wide range of emotion relating to feelings surrounding the war at the time and what Canadians should consider now, as we move forward.”