Ottawa grad creates new website for renters

A recent Carleton grad has created a platform for students to rate their apartments and landlords, hoping to avoid any surprises after move-in day.

Finding the right place to live can be tough, especially for students from out-of-town, said founder and CEO of Dwellyo , Omar Madi.

“(Students) don’t know anything about the local neighbourhood . They don’t know anything about the landlord’s building. They just throw a dart in the dark and whatever they get they stick with,” he said.

Even having spent several years in Ottawa completing a mechanical engineering degree, Madi recently ran into trouble renting an apartment himself.

He’d already signed a rental agreement when he showed up at the apartment to set up the internet and found two policemen at the door.

Turns out the landlord had already rented the apartment to someone else, without telling the property manager, who had rented it to Madi.

That left Madi struggling to find a new place to live, with just a week left before he had to move out of his former home.

The plan for his website is to “minimize post-signing surprises,” he said, and he’s starting with reviews.

Reviewers can rate their landlord, building management, location, overall experience and more from ‘terrible’ to ‘excellent,’ and also provide other input.