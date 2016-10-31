Ottawa-based Touchplow app can't wait for winter
App had good start last year, despite lack of snow.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
While most people are hoping to delay the first snowfall of the season, an Ottawa-based app is hoping to see snow flying as soon as possible.
“Last year the app did remarkably well,” says Dan Rogall, the creative director in charge of marketing and branding for
The Uber-style app allows users to connect with experienced snowplow professionals nearby. It is free to download and allows for specification on what to clear, when, what equipment is needed and ideal budgets.
“The price depends on how large your lot is,” says
Meteorologists expect this winter could be snowier than previous years, because of the La Nina effect.
“The biggest problem we faced last year was that there tended to be a larger demand on the app than there were workers,”
Most Popular
-
Police release photos of suspects related to $20,000 grocery store theft
-
Canadian police forces’ switch to darker cruisers ‘a disturbing trend,’ critics say
-
Halifax man killed while out hunting deer, shot by another hunter
-
Kearl mine repairs hit Imperial oilsands output; gas station sales boost profits