Survey shows nearly 40 per cent of people in Ottawa binge drink

Nearly 40 per cent of Ottawa residents are binge drinking at least once a year, according to a new survey from the city’s public health department.



The comprehensive view of drinking in the capital will go to a city’s committee Thursday and it documents everything from emergency room visits to impaired driving and long-term health costs.

Nancy Langdon, a supervisor with Ottawa Public Health, said they did the study because they know there are serious public health issues related to alcohol, but they were also overwhelmed by personal stories.

She said an online survey on alcohol they commissioned was inundated with responses.

“We thought maybe we will get lucky and get 300 responses, but we got over 2,000,” she said.

According to the survey, 83 per cent of Ottawans drink alcohol occasionally.

The stats on binge drinking, which means five or more drinks in a sitting for a man or four or more for a woman, showed 39 per cent of people had done that in the last year.



About half of the people who binge drink report doing it once a month.

Langdon said they don’t have any concrete suggestions yet on what to do in response and want to have a conversation with the community.



She said with the Ontario government increasing places where alcohol can be sold, it’s something to keep an eye on.

