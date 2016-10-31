Violent Sunday as four people stabbed in Ottawa

Four people were stabbed Sunday night in separate incidents in Sandy Hill and the west end.

Ottawa police sat two people were stabbed around 9:50 p.m. along the 200 block of Somerset Street East. Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, police say.

About an hour later – in what police say was an unrelated incident – another man was stabbed in his home on the 100 block of Osgoode St. His injuries were also considered non-life threatening, police say.

Police say one of those incidents is being investigated by the robbery unit.