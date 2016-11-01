Phoenix payroll woes leave owner's sick cat suffering

The way one Ottawa pet-owner’s luck has been going, you might think she’d crossed the path of a black cat.

In this case, however, she says the problem arose because of the Phoenix pay system.

Christina Kevins is the proud owner of three cats, but she’s recently had to put herself in debt to figure out what was wrong with her orange-furred senior kitty, Tang.

Now, after discovering her 15-year-old pet has both kidney and heart disease, she says she can’t even afford pain meds, and doesn’t know if Tang will have a heart-attack today, tomorrow, next month or next year.

But that is just the latest in a string of financial problems Kevins has been dealing with, which she says all started with the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system.

Kevins had a contract position with Transport Canada from January to May of this year, but she didn’t realize until much later that she was owed money and that, more importantly, her record of employment was incorrect.

She discovered the problem after being laid off from another contract position with Statistics Canada’s census program.

“I went to apply for EI,” she said, but found her record of employment showed her Transport Canada contract ended a month earlier than it had, meaning she was entitled to $100 less a week.

But it took Kevins so long to receive even that reduced amount that – struggling to pay rent while looking for a job – she went in a panic to social assistance.

“‘You need to go on the list for subsidized housing, so just forget about your cats, forget about your apartment and go live in a shelter,’” Kevins said her caseworker told her.

“(Being told that) was honestly like getting shot in the chest,” said Kevins. “I’ve never had a more terrifying moment in my life,” she said, adding that she has no family to which she can turn.

Social assistance did help her out for September, but, as soon as she started receiving EI, she had to start paying back the money.

“Now social assistance is sending me letters threatening litigation,” she said.

Kevins is working two jobs now – one at a Halloween store and another with Nokia in Kanata – but said her existing bills, accrued as she looked for those jobs and awaited help, take up just about all of that income.

The money that the federal government owes her (which she estimates is around $700), will not help nearly enough. The incorrect record of employment is the real problem, she said. But Public Works and Transport Canada are no longer returning her calls or emails, said Kevins.

With Tang sick, she’s turned to public donations for help specifically with veterinary bills.

“My cats are my family,” she said.

This year’s woes have been like dominoes, said Kevins. “It felt like a desperate whirlpool and I just took whatever job I could get and scrambled and scrambled and scrambled, and this is definitely not where I thought I’d end up.”