New Ottawa Starbucks offering up $10 cup of coffee

Starbucks is banking on Ottawa as the first Canadian location for its high-end Reserve Coffee bar and it’s also banking people will pay as much as $10 a cup.

The reserve concept is available in only a handful of the company’s locations and focuses on using small batches of beans, alongside unique brewing techniques to create better coffee.



Coffee master Timothy Barretto-Burns said the city makes sense.

“Ottawa is such a coffee-forward market. It’s such a great community for coffee,” he said.

All of the employees at the new location in the Byward Market are trained to the company’s coffee master standard and the outlet is split between the regular counter found in most stores and the reserve bar.

The concept starts with using beans from smaller farmers, who are offering something unique.

“We might only get it for one season. We will get it for three months and we may never see it again.”

On top of the rarity of the beans, the store uses siphon and clover brewing techniques that take longer, but offer a fuller experience.

Brewing the coffee can be a five- or ten-minute process and Baretto-Burns said that’s where the value for the higher prices comes in.

“That’s why to me it’s not a $10 coffee – it’s a $10 experience.”

Bridgehead CEO Tracey Clark said what Starbucks is trying is potentially good for the 70 per cent of coffee farmers in the world who grow small lots.

“Quality and differentiation is what improves the livelihood of small scale farmers,” she said.

Clark said Bridgehead already works with small farmers and she hopes Starbucks' focus here can grow the market.