Power outage closes Sir Robert Borden High School for the day

The outage stems from an electrical issue on a hydro pole serving the school, and officials do not expect power to be returned until mid-day.

School is cancelled today for students at Sir Robert Borden High School.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says power is out at the school and won't be back on again until mid-day.

Spokeswoman Sharlene Hunter says the outage stems from an electrical issue on a hydro pole serving Sir Robert Borden High School.

The board is asking students and staff not to come to the school, which is located at 131 Greenbank Road. The Ottawa Carleton District School Board administration building behind the high school is also closed, and staff are being asked not to go to that building, either.

