Power outage closes Sir Robert Borden High School for the day
The outage stems from an electrical issue on a hydro pole serving the school, and officials do not expect power to be returned until mid-day.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
School is cancelled today for students at Sir Robert Borden High School.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says power is out at the school and won't be back on again until mid-day.
Spokeswoman Sharlene Hunter says the outage stems from an electrical issue on a hydro pole serving Sir Robert Borden High School.
The board is asking students and staff not to come to the school, which is located at 131 Greenbank Road. The Ottawa Carleton District School Board administration building behind the high school is also closed, and staff are being asked not to go to that building, either.
Most Popular
-
Facebook video showing Winnipeg Halloween fight involving woman makes rounds online
-
Toppling over: Transport truck loses control, slides to other side of Nova Scotia highway
-
Maple Leafs beat Oilers in first NHL match-up between McDavid, Matthews
-
One female student dead, one injured after stabbing at B.C. school