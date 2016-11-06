Dream, Girl producer returns home to showcase ambitious female entrepreneurs

A former Ottawa resident has turned to film to showcase the work of female entrepreneurs.

Komal Minhas’ documentary about ambitious female entrepreneurs, Dream, Girl, aims to inspire future generations of women by showcasing 10 women from diverse backgrounds of various ages.

“Through the film we wanted to provide more diverse and inclusive role models for young women and girls” said Minhas, who is one of the film’s producers. “It’s so important for young women to feel like their goals are more attainable. That’s why we wanted to make sure that we included women who are at different phases in their companies.”

The film premiered May 26. Since then, Minhas and director Erin Bagwell have been screening the film around the world.

“It’s really a film that must be seen in a group, because it’s such a wonderful conversation starter,” said Minhas. “Eventually, we will release the film digitally, but right now we’re trying to share with larger communities and bring it to different places around the world to build a community and movement around the film.”

The entire crew was made up of women – which Minhas says was intentional.

“Erin knew that within the film industry you don’t really get to see that happen and a lot of women are overlooked within the film industry,” she said.

“It was weird seeing these women become role models because I feel like female role models are only seen in Hollywood movies,” said first year graduate student Floriane Bonneville. “It almost seemed like fiction.”

Minhas, a Carleton University graduate, returned to campus last week for a screening of her film.

“It is so inspiring,” says Bonneville. “After it was over, I sobbed out of joy. I think that says a lot about how the documentary affects and reaches out to young women.”