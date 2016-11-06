City assures late-night Ottawa bus service will flow seamlessly from Confederation Line

The city is promising that late-night transit goers will have plenty of warning, plenty of information and plenty of service when the Confederation Line opens in 2018.



Coun. Marianne Wilkinson raised the issue of late-night service in an inquiry to the city’s transit commission. In administration’s response, which came back this week, they said they plan increased signage around train stations that will direct late-night travellers to nearby buses.



Wilkinson said she figured that was the case, but wants to make sure people know the changes are coming.



The public needs to be warned well ahead of time,” she said. “I wanted to make sure it was out there in the public. That’s why I asked the question.”



Pat Scrimgeour, director of transit customer systems and planning, said they know changes to late-night service will have to be well communicated ahead of time.



He said the current 95 and 97 routes that run all night won’t run into the core when the Confederation Line opens, except at night when the LRT system will be closed.



“It will be pretty close to exactly what we do right now,” he said.



The new line will close Monday through Thursday at 1 a.m. and re-open at 5 a.m. On Friday and Saturday it will stay open until 2 a.m., but not re-open until 6 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.



Scrimgeour said that down time makes economic sense, because there will be fewer passengers and it won’t make sense to run a train with a capacity of 600 people.



Perhaps more importantly, the system will also need to be maintained.

“The nature of running a railway is that there has to be time to do maintenance work,” he said.

Scrimgeour said when the stations close there will be signs directing travellers to the bus, which won’t be far off.

