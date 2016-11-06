Orleans home brewers tapping into craft beer market
New brew available at several local restaurants, group eyeing brewery soon.
Three home brewers from Orléans have
The first commercially available keg of Stray Dog’s “This One” brew was available at OCCO Kitchen on Innes Road this past weekend.
Justin MacNeill, Marc
They were all passionate about brewing at home – and making a good recipe, not the kind of home brew that’s made in the basement to save a few dollars at the Beer Store, the trio
They all connected through various networks for home brewers, and the recipe for their first – and
"The brewery was in the works since the first time we made our own home brew, and people said, 'Hey, that's good.'" McNeill said. "It planted the seed, but the initial talk started around three years ago. Things got really serious in January."
The brew is a California Common beer, copper
“It’s not something that’s very common in Ontario, let alone Ottawa,” Plante said. “We wanted to have something that was
The beer has won several home brewer awards, including a gold medal in the California Common category in
All three brewers will keep their full-time jobs as plans move forward to open a brewery where the beer will be produced, with plans to bottle and sell right in Orléans.