Orleans home brewers tapping into craft beer market

Three home brewers from Orléans have levelled up.

The first commercially available keg of Stray Dog’s “This One” brew was available at OCCO Kitchen on Innes Road this past weekend.

Justin MacNeill, Marc Plante and Gen Benay are the brewers behind Stray Dog, and have plans to open an actual brewery in the Taylor Creek business area this spring. Currently, their homemade recipe is being brewed in London, Ont.

They were all passionate about brewing at home – and making a good recipe, not the kind of home brew that’s made in the basement to save a few dollars at the Beer Store, the trio say .

They all connected through various networks for home brewers, and the recipe for their first – and current only – beer was made.

"The brewery was in the works since the first time we made our own home brew, and people said, 'Hey, that's good.'" McNeill said. "It planted the seed, but the initial talk started around three years ago. Things got really serious in January."

The brew is a California Common beer, copper coloured with a moderate amount of malt.

“It’s not something that’s very common in Ontario, let alone Ottawa,” Plante said. “We wanted to have something that was accessible, but still had that craft beer, artisanal aspect to it. We want it to be memorable because of the taste, because of the style.”

The beer has won several home brewer awards, including a gold medal in the California Common category in the 2015 Because Beer Home Brew Festival, and a repeat gold at last year’s National Capital Home Brew Competition.

All three brewers will keep their full-time jobs as plans move forward to open a brewery where the beer will be produced, with plans to bottle and sell right in Orléans.