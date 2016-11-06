Ottawa LGBT Film Festival marks 10 years

The Ottawa LGBT Film Festival marks its tenth anniversary in the capital later this week by showcasing the best queer cinema from Canada and around the world.

The festival – which is being held at the National Gallery of Canada from Nov. 11-13 – will feature 14 films.

Inside Out – a non-profit registered charity – held its first Ottawa LGBT Film Festival in 2007. The group has also held a LGBT Film Festival in Toronto every year since 1991, and with that history it is naturally a much bigger event than the Ottawa version.

“The Toronto Film Festival is quite different, because it’s been around since 1991,” said Andrew Murphy, the event’s programming director. “It’s an 11-day festival where about 150 films that are shown.

“The Ottawa festival is much more compact, but that really enables us to cherry pick the best of the best and show them over one weekend.”

The goal of the film festival is to get a discussion going among Ottawa’s Ottawa LGBT community and its allies, as well as film lovers. New films, as well as those which have been well received at past festivals, will be played at the Ottawa festival.

“The festival setting is a great way to bring the community together to celebrate film and each other,” said Murphy.