Where to watch the U.S. election results in Ottawa

Ottawa is a political city – and you’re guaranteed there will be a lot of screens turned into U.S. election coverage Tuesday night as our southern neighbours make a decision between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Here’s five special events in Ottawa if you want to share the suspense with a group:

1. Heart and Crown

The Democrats Abroad chapter of Ottawa will be hosting a massive public viewing party inside the Heart and Crown in the Byward Market. Interested people from all political stripes are welcome to join in on drinks and conversations as the results come in from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

2. Earl of Sussex

Conservatives from the University of Ottawa will be meeting up at the Earl of Sussex starting at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. to watch the American results come in.

3. The Red Lion Pub

The Ottawa branch of the Canadian International Council non-profit will be watching results come in at the Red Lion Pub starting at 8 p.m. Cover is $5 for CIC members or $10 for non-members, which includes a pint of craft beer or a glass of wine. There will be experts speaking and trivia.

4 Union Local 613

Enjoy election coverage and dinner for one price at Centretown’s Union Local 613 on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Ticketsto their election party is $35, tip included, which includes two food stations and canapes.

5. Chateau Laurier