Group launches inclusive merchandise in response to anti-gay shirt

In response to a man who wore a shirt with an anti-gay message to Saunders Farm's recent Halloween activities, a Quebec-based group has launched its own series of merchandise with a much more inclusive tone.

Ottawa police are investigating 18-year-old Julien Clément after he was photographed wearing a black shirt that read, “ATG If you are gay, don’t approch (sic) me. I’ll kill you.” Clément told Metro the initials ATG are the name of his “gaming clan,” a group of friends who regularly play multiplayer video games together.

The shirt was reported to a police officer on the farm and the business owners asked for him to be removed. Clément left before he was asked to leave.

Now le Réseau des lesbiennes du Québec – which translates to the Network of Lesbians in Quebec – is using the acronym in a much different way by selling “Attracted to Gays” merchandise.

The clothing and merchandise – which includes everything from phone cases to water bottles and coffee mugs – includes the phrase “Approch [sic] me and I’ll kiss you.”

No one from the group was available for comment, but its website describes it as a non-profit organization “defending the rights of lesbians in Quebec.”

“We are the only rights advocacy organization directed exclusively to Quebec lesbians,” the website says. “We have the mandate to represent all lesbians of all religions, all ages, all business situations, all economic realities, of all backgrounds, disabled or not, in major centers or region.”

The police response to the shirt has been criticized by the former Ottawa police LGBT liaison committee co-ordinator, who says the force didn’t take the matter seriously.

Luke Smith told Metro last week that he was disappointed that the police officer stationed at Saunders Farm treated the incident as a trespassing, rather than a possible threat and hate speech.

“A lot of people in the gay community in Ottawa have seen it are upset by it. It certainly has had a community-wide impact,” he said.