Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, Nov. 11 – 13

1. Remembrance Day

The national ceremony will take place at the War Memorial but concurrent events will take place in Orleans, Bells Corners, Barrhaven, Richmond, Westboro, Sittsville. A parade will form at the Eastview Legion branch at 1:30 p.m. and a ceremony will follow at the Vanier Cenotaph. Most businesses will be closed until 12:30 p.m. and federal offices and City Hall will be closed. OC Transpo buses will pull over for a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

2. 260 Fingers

Do you know someone who appreciates the art of clay? A terrific show formed by 26 Ontario and Quebec artists will be on display this weekend at the Glebe Community Centre. Opening night is Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the sale continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

3. Christmas Bazaars

It’s full holiday sale season; this weekend is Park Place Christmas Bazaar in Carlington, The Ottawa Art Gallery’s Art & Parcel show downtown, and the Sow Good Christmas Craft Sale in Stittsville. It doesn't have a holiday theme, but on Sunday Allsaint will be hosting a market in Sandy Hill.

4. Live Irish Music & Breakfast

Enjoy pancakes, ham, sausages, home fries and breakfast beverages on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. accompanied by live Irish music at Saint Brigid’s Centre for the Arts. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children.

5. 613Christmas