The Wrench newspaper lets Ottawa's homeless tell their own stories

A local community newspaper that focuses on issues around homelessness and poverty is on a mission to give a voice to some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

The Wrench, founded by University of Ottawa student Joey Clavette, printed its first edition in September. The newspaper published 14 stories written by people who find themselves homeless, or who have experienced homelessness in the past.

"You really need to have them writing themselves, and that itself has two uses to it. The first is that the people can read it and then are able to empathize and humanize them,” Clavette said. “But at the same time – for the person writing it – I want them to feel like people actually care about them.”

For Clavette, sharing stories written by the homeless is a lot more genuine than having other people write on their behalf.

“Instead of seeing them as something that we have to do something about, I wanted to personalize them. I wanted to make a story,” he said. “How can we get people to do something about this issue? How can we get people to empathize, and stop seeing it as something in the background?”

The featured stories were gathered after a series of trips to various social service organizations, such as the Ottawa Mission and The Well.

“The first set of stories we got actually came from a creative writing program session at the Ottawa Mission that we took over,” Clavette said. “We've also been putting up posters in the Mission, and telling people to show up here at a certain time and we'll share their story.”

The stories range from a wide variety of narratives, and they are a mixture of experiences and creative work, such as poetry.

One anonymous author expresses his or her frustration about the misconception of homelessness, going into detail on how they experienced both physical and sexual abuse.

“I just recently got kicked out with one guy because he tried to force crack cocaine down my throat and I refused to inhale it, so I left to get out of that,” the author wrote.

Clavette said the main thing he wants readers to take away from the stories is to stop looking at the homeless as “bums,” and start looking at them as humans.

"A lot of these people have addiction problems and it’s connected to trauma,” Clavette said. “They also have mental illnesses, which is also connected to trauma in a lot of cases.”

With the second issue set to be released on Nov. 24, Clavette said that readers can expect more substantial content this time around.

“I actually got this guy who calls himself ‘the homeless poet’ that just dropped off a ton of documents, so I got a whole bunch of stuff that I have to figure out, specifically what to put out and what to backlog,” he said.

Clavette said he estimates that 11 to 12 stories from the homeless will be published in the second edition, which can be found under the “Stories from the Homeless Community” section of the paper.