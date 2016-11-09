Ottawa poet looking to spread the word about writing

After seeing a major decline of youth poets in Ottawa, a local group known as the Urban Legends Poetry Collective have recently launched a creative writing program to encourage students to practice and develop their artistic talent.

The program is called “Youth Speak,” a three-hour session held by various volunteers every Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ottawa Public Library. The volunteers come from a number of different backgrounds, ranging from spoken word artists to rappers and singer/songwriters.

“The main root of the vision is to empower kids through art, and to give them the confidence to do art,” said Khaleefa (Apollo the Child) Hamdan, a local poet and co-director for Urban Legends.



“Whenever I visit high schools and I tell kids that we’re gonna write, the one thing that they tell me is that they’re not good at writing and that they don't know what to write about,” he said.

Hamdan said that the program is open to all writers, and its main purpose is to serve as a place where students could gather and practice their writing together.

“We want to pass our knowledge down to the next generation. As artists, it’s our duty to be able to do that,” Hamdan said. “Once we are at that point where we don't need to do this anymore because what all of these poets are now doing it, that’s when we know that we’ve done our job well.”

The program began at the start of the school year in September, and will run until May. Students from the ages of 12 to 18 are welcome to participate in the sessions, with no entry fee required.