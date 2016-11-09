Ottawa Police lay more charges in swarmings

Ottawa Police have laid more charges in connection to a string of swarmings near Heatherington Road and Herongate.



The robbery unit investigated an incidents that took place on Nov. 3 and laid charges against three young men aged 13,15 and 17 last week.



On Wednesday they announced more charges against the young people they believe to be involved in three other incidents that took place in the same general area on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

The same 13-year-old male charged in the first series of incidents has now been charged with an additional three counts of robbery, wearing a disguise and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

In once incident a female victim suffered a fractured finger, but in the other incidents the victims were not physically injured.

Police have also added charges against another suspect in an incident that took place on Oct. 21.