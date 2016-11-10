Council lowers fee for Ottawa 2017 camping at recreation centres
Some residents concerned about plans.
City council gave the thumbs up to an urban camping scheme that lets Ottawa 2017 visitors pitch their tents at certain city facilities.
The motion before council on Nov. 9 was to allow the idea next year and include site fees in the 2017 budget.
Coun. Jean Cloutier asked that the cost for some of the
The motion passed with Cloutier’s amendments, but not before
Coun. Tobi Nussbaum expressed community concerns the site located in Rideau-Rockcliffe might include RVs too close to houses.
He asked for assurances from staff that site-specific visits be conducted, determining where individual sites are placed.
For their part, residents of Kitchissippi ward are “excited to welcome campers to Tom Brown (arena),” said Coun. Jeff Leiper , but added that some are concerned the city won’t have enough money to mitigate damage to
