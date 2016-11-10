Council lowers fee for Ottawa 2017 camping at recreation centres

City council gave the thumbs up to an urban camping scheme that lets Ottawa 2017 visitors pitch their tents at certain city facilities.

The motion before council on Nov. 9 was to allow the idea next year and include site fees in the 2017 budget.

Coun. Jean Cloutier asked that the cost for some of the site packages be reduced, and that Goulbourn Recreation Complex at 1500 Shea Road be added to the list of acceptable sites.

For tenting , the three-night package was reduced from $110 a night to $65, from $100 a night to $60 a night for five nights, and that the early bird package for five nights be reduced from $75 a night to $50.

The motion passed with Cloutier’s amendments, but not before councillors expressed a combination of concern and zeal for what Coun. David Chernushenko called an innovative idea.

Coun. Tobi Nussbaum expressed community concerns the site located in Rideau-Rockcliffe might include RVs too close to houses.

He asked for assurances from staff that site-specific visits be conducted, determining where individual sites are placed.