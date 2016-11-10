Council OK's sale of former school site for development

The city has OK’d the purchase of the former Bayview school site, despite public controversy over the buyer’s plan.

The site, located at 3071 Riverside Drive, has been the focus of a long and involved public consultation stemming back to 2009 which outlined the need for a purchaser to include a two-acre sports field, a field house and low- and medium-density residential development.

In more recent public consultations, the community’s preference changed to a multi-purpose programmed park, which the city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture staff supporting the chance, according to a city report.

However, Riverside residents expressed outrage and disappointment when they found the plan submitted by the buyer eliminated the field house and introduced possible commercial uses.

Councillor Riley Brockington called the buyer’s plan “understandably upsetting” while making comments on the motion to permit purchase of the land on Nov. 9.

“There is a heightened level of both dissatisfaction and unease … that council may implicitly be agreeing to this (plan) as a possibility,” he said.

However Coun. Jan Harder, committee chair of the Ottawa Land Development Corporation that is handling the sale, said no buyer with a plan that exactly matched the community’s desires could be found.

She added that the decision made at council to allow for the sale “does not tie our hands.”

The land is currently zoned “Institutional,” meaning that various planning applications and a submission for a zoning bylaw amendment would have to be made before the purchaser’s plan could be followed through with.

Public consultations would occur once there is a formal plan submitted, said Harder, and city studies would have to be undertaken to determine if a commercial use is suitable for the location.