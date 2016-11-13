Days of future past: Science fiction anthology to explore Canada's alternative realities

Sir Wilfrid Laurier said the 20th century would belong to Canada – to be fair, it didn’t quite turn out that way, but what if it had?

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, Bundoran Press Publishing House is planning a science fiction anthology exploring alternative histories and futures – what would have happened if the country took a very different turn.

“Suppose in 1940 the interventionists had failed in America. What if it had completely closed it’s borders – which was a real possibility at the time,” proposes author Hayden Trenholm.

“Instead of all those scientists congregating in Chicago to build the Manhattan project, suppose they’d congregated in Montreal and Canada had become the first world nuclear power. Think of how that would have changed the entire dynamic of history from 1945 onwards.

“We would have been viewed as the world’s police. Suddenly Canada’s whole character would have been challenged,” he explained. “Change one thing and everything changes.”

Trenholm’s anthology, titled 49th Parallels, will be filled with short stories by authors across Canada exploring unexpected twists in the country’s history and future.

Trenholm is crowdfunding on IndieGoGo to raise some extra money to better pay writers. So far he’s raised around $1200 for the project, which will be published in fall 2017.

The writers submitting to the anthology will have 150 years to choose from to warp history – including the invention of penicillin, the first radio transmission across the ocean or even confederation.

“The real purpose of doing that is of course to turn a mirror on the society we now have,” said Trenholm. “People tend to think that the way things are is the way things had to be – but of course that’s not true.”